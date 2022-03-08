RARITAN TWP., N.J. - The organization SAFE in Hunterdon, which serves survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, has been completely revamped. Tuesday, it held a training session to educate police officers on new resources available.
A dispatcher who recognized a Hunterdon County woman needed help when she called 9-1-1 and started to order pizza, and the responding officer who saved her, both received awards.
"When we actually see the system work, and somebody get the help they need, and hopefully break the cycle of domestic violence, it makes us feel like the training is worth it," said Raritan Township Police Cpl. Aaron Roth, who was the responding officer.
Tuesday, SAFE in Hunterdon held a training session for domestic violence liaison officers, touching on things like new case law and how to write effective restraining orders.
"Hunterdon County is unique in how very rural it is," said Lauren Bivona, the domestic violence response team coordinator at SAFE in Hunterdon.
That makes it even more difficult for victims to get help and more necessary for resources to be in blatant sight.
One of SAFE in Hunterdon's new programs involves partnering with bars and restaurants, since that's where so many people meet in the online dating world. In the bathroom of participating businesses, there will be signs showing supposed "drinks" people can order to tell their servers they need help.
"If you're not comfortable, if you'd like us to call the police for you, ask for a blue angel shot," said Bivona. "If you would like us to walk you to your car, you could ask for an angel shot neat."
The organization is also planning a training for local salons, so hair stylists could refer victims to resources.
"Salon owners see the bruises," said Bivona. "Some victims only chance at having a friend or they treat it almost like a therapy session."
The group offers a safe house, free and confidential counseling, and bilingual advocates.
"We are sending police officers home with some baskets to place in their women's rooms at police headquarters with some comfort items and things that maybe if somebody has to run out in the middle of the night to apply for a restraining order or to make a police report may not have sought to grab on her way out the door," said Bivona.
Those baskets were funded by a donation from a woman who received services from SAFE in Hunterdon years ago.
Bivona says SAFE in Hunterdon used to be known as Women's Crisis Services in the 1990s but changed its name to include the male clients it serves. The revamp of the organization started within the last year.