The Sally Beauty store at Pohatcong Plaza will close next month as part of a corporate cutback that was announced after a decline in income and a forecast for a net sales decline.



The company cited inflation and supply problems when announcing the closing of 350 stores on Nov. 10.



The Pohatcong beauty-supply retailer will close Dec. 9, an employee said Tuesday.



One week after that, a Sally Beauty distribution center in East Norwegian Township, Schuylkill County, is due to cut 57 jobs.



Seven other regional Sally Beauty stores in the area will remain open, according to employees. Those stores are in Bethlehem, Whitehall Township, East Stroudsburg, Quakertown, Palmer Township, Reading and Stowe, Montgomery County. The status of those stores was not confirmed by Sally Beauty's corporate office.



69 News was not able to confirm the status of another store in Lehigh County.



Sally Beauty was founded in 1964 in New Orleans with a single store. It grew into a chain, opening its 1,000th store in 1991, according to the company's website. The chain opened its 5,000th store in 2016.



Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. is based in Denton, Texas, and is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SBH. It last traded at $11.94. In the last 52 weeks, it has traded as high as $21.62 and as low as $11.28.