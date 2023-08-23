WHITE TWP., N.J. - More than a month after flooding made a mess in Warren County, New Jersey, help has arrived from Washington, D.C.
The Small Business Administration has set up shop just outside Belvidere and is offering low-interest loans to home and business owners, non-profits, and even renters who took a hit.
For Scott Ayers the first hit he remembers, is 1967, when a massive mudslide moved into his family's Warren County auto body shop.
It's happened three times since 2000. The most recent was during the mid-July flooding.
"Ever thought of moving the shop?" I asked.
"Heck no, born and raised here," he said of his Route 46 location between the massive hill prone to eroding and Delaware River prone to flooding.
With this latest disaster a month past, insurance help hasn't arrived.
"You call it a mudslide, they will call it an earth movement, if you say it's flood, they will say it's surface water. They seemed to have turned their back on everybody in Warren County," he said.
But the federal government isn't.
Armed with disaster documentation, Ayers met with the U.S Small Business Administration. They've set up shop inside the Warren County Library off Route 519 in White Township.
"My only hope thus far was my eligibility is for these low-interest loans to pay the debt that I incurred during this time," Ayers said.
Ayers is one of at least 500 people who've contacted New Jersey's Office of Emergency Management to report flood damage.
The SBA is offering disaster assistance loans of up to $2 million, with interest as low as 2.3% for 30 years. Homeowners, businesses, non-profits, and even renters are eligible.
SBA Public Affairs Specialist Delvonnie Burgess encourages anyone who suffered damage to check them out.
"It's very beneficial. I don't want people to think that if they don't want a loan, not to come in and get the assistance that they need, that the federal government can offer them," she said.
As for Ayers, he's surprised to be the sole inquirer during his two hours with the SBA.
"You have to dig yourself out, you can't wait for help," he said.
The SBA will be at the library until Sept. 6.