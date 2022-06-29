SOMERVILLE, N.J. - A civil trial has come to an unconventional end in New Jersey.
A settlement has been reached in the trial between an abuse victim of former Sheriff Edward Bullock, and Warren County.
A settlement amount has not yet been disclosed.
Jurors returned to the courthouse in Somerset County on Wednesday morning to continue deliberating whether the county should be held liable for allowing Bullock to allegedly sexually abuse children in the 1980s, but deliberations were delayed so lawyers could talk behind closed doors.
Deliberations never resumed, as it was announced a settlement had been reached. Details are still emerging.
Over the two-week trial, the victim, W.M., argued the abuse was an open secret that many people chose to ignore. He said he was violently raped by the late sheriff when he was 11.
Attorneys for Warren County and the estate of Bullock, who died in 2015, said no one knew what Bullock was doing, and that back in the '80s, county employees wouldn't have known the abuse signs to look for.
The jury was to decide whether the county knew of the abuse and should have stopped it, and if so, how much should they pay in damages.
