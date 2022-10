GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey.

They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County.

Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun.

Kellogg's also donated 1,000 books to the Phillipsburg-based nonprofit as part of its "Feeding Reading" program.

NORWESCAP provides services to people with low to moderate income.