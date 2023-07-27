FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Friends in New Jersey gathered to remember a longtime member of the Hunterdon County Senior Center Wednesday.

Rosemarie Doremus is remembered as a "small, but mighty and loving matriarch, that ensured dignity would always be present in the lives of people as they aged," according to a news release from the county board of commissioners.

Deputy Director Jeff Kuhl was in attendance for the celebration and shared, “I went to school with Michael, one of Rosemarie’s sons, and knew the family. Her commitment and dedication to the seniors here in Hunterdon County was known far and wide. Her legacy as a wonderful person and an unwavering advocate for seniors will not soon be forgotten.”

Doremus served as the first director of the original "Meals on Wheels" program in Hunterdon County and as the first director of the Senior Multi-Purpose Center, according to the news release.

From 1985 to 2004, she served as the Executive Director of the Hunterdon County Office on Aging.

The board of commissioners says she immersed herself in several age-related causes and served as President of the New Jersey Association of Area Agencies on Aging and was a 1995 delegate to the White House Conference on Aging.

She was a founding board member of the New Jersey Foundation on Aging and a board member of Hunterdon Helpline.

"Rosemarie Doremus had a love for life and a passion for the people she served. She will be remembered by friends and family as an advocate for seniors and a friend to many," the county board of commissioners said.