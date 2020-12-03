1-28-20 Earthquake graphic.jpg

MILFORD, N.J. - A small earthquake has rattled parts of northwestern New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania, though no damage or injuries were reported.

Small earthquake confirmed Monday near Frenchtown

The U.S. Geological Survey says the 2.1 magnitude quake occurred just before 7 a.m. Thursday in Milford, New Jersey, the same area where a smaller quake had occurred in August.

Thursday’s earthquake was felt throughout most of Hunterdon County in New Jersey and in parts of Bucks and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania.

Roughly a dozen people reported that the tremor shook their houses but didn’t cause any damage.

A 1.7 magnitude earthquake occurred in Milford on Aug. 19. No injuries or damage was reported in that earthquake.

