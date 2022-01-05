HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Several people were displaced after a house fire in Warren County, New Jersey late Tuesday night.
Police and firefighters were called around 11:30 p.m. to the fire in the 300 block of Sharp Street in Hackettstown, authorities said.
Everyone made it out of the home safely, as flames shot from the eves of the home above the second-story window, police said.
Investigators determined a man had fallen asleep while smoking a cigarette and his mattress caught fire. The man and another resident thought they had put out the fire, but it had spread to where it wasn't visible, police said.
The house was deemed uninhabitable.
No injuries were reported, officials said.