CEP Renewables LLC will begin expanding its solar-power project in Hunterdon County in the fourth quarter of this year, the company said in a statement Monday.

The project will provide 16 megawatts total, enough to provide power for nearly 3,000 homes, according to Red Bank, New Jersey-based CEP. The solar panels are going up on the site of the former Hughesville Paper Mill in Holland Township.

The solar project is being built on a former Superfund site that required environmental cleanup, including the removal of fuel tanks, hazardous materials and more than 10,000 cubic yards of contaminated soil.

"These types of projects can be transformative for communities," CEP Chief Executive Officer Gary Cicero said in a statement. Solar sites can provide revenue to municipalities and encourage the clean-up of contaminated land.

CEP designs and builds solar projects in support of New Jersey's Energy Master Plan, which requires 100% use of clean energy by 2050.

 
 
 

