As life slowly returns to normal, some pandemic benefits for financially struggling families in New Jersey are ending soon.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy says the state is ending the moratorium, which kept lights on and water running for those struggling financially during the pandemic.
“I am signing an executive order today ending the formal moratorium on utility shut-offs as of July 1,” Gov. Murphy said.
However, those who are behind on their bills won’t see their service cut on the first if they’re not caught up, according to Murphy.
The state’s setting up a grace period until the end of the year so customers can get caught up.
“This grace period is for customers to enroll in payment assistance plans and this is something we are taking very seriously,” Murphy said.
Murphy says homes with internet accounts used by kids for educational purposes are also protected, and he expects every utility company in the state to work with families who need help.
“Everyone deserves the opportunity to work with their utility provider on payment options that will ensure these vital, and in some cases life-preserving services, that they be maintained,” Murphy said.
The grace period ends on December 31, 2021, which is during the state’s long-standing and annual pre-pandemic winter moratorium on gas and electric for certain seniors and low-income families.
“So those impacted families will be further protected through the middle of March of next year,” Murphy said.