PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A 40-acre tract of land off Howard Street could bring Phillipsburg jobs and money, according to town council Vice President Frank McVey.
The land was, years ago, approved for a residential development that never happened.
Now, McVey said the property owner and developer wants to change the zoning to add industrial uses with the hopes of building something on it.
"What we do is we play to our strengths. We use where we have industrial, that's where industrial can be,” McVey said.
The property backs up to an area of Phillipsburg that already has industrial businesses. McVey said an "industrial" designation doesn't necessarily mean a warehouse will be built, although it is a possibility.
During its Monday meeting, Phillipsburg town council voted 3-2 to approve the resolution to consider changing the property's zoning.
Council member Harry Wyant, one of the dissenting votes, said he'd be in favor if warehouses were eliminated from the resolution.
Warehouses have been an ongoing discussion in Warren County.
County Commissioner Director James Kern said preventing overdevelopment and focusing on regional planning is important. In a statement to 69 News he writes in part, “Phillipsburg leaders continue to show that you can walk and chew gum at the same time. They have shown you can proceed with a game changing riverfront redevelopment while also tacking blighted brownfields and vacant industrial sites."