PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A metal manufacturing plant in Phillipsburg, New Jersey is hoping to increase the amount of pollution it can put out.
McWane Ductile has filed a permit application with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, but 69 News has learned the company paid out a fine in March for breaking its pollution limits.
That cost the company $42,000 in a settlement. McWane was emitting too much nickel and manganese, according to NJDEP. Now, with the company hoping to increase emission limits, people living around the plant aren't happy.
Richard Takasch and James Flynn tell us they already deal with enough smell and smoke.
"I see a lot of times it's like a steam coming out of there, I don't know what it is," said Takasch.
"You wake up in the morning, you think your house is on fire sometimes if the wind is blowing in my direction," said Flynn.
Flynn went to a public meeting the company was required to host back in March to discuss the proposed increase in pollution limits, and he made his opinion clear.
"For them to up what I'm already inhaling? No, I can't go for that," said Flynn.
And Flynn said he's looked up what he's inhaling.
"Lead, cadmium, you name it. Arsenic, which in this day and age is unfound," said Flynn.
But in a statement, the company said increasing the emissions would be safe. McWane told us "A facility-wide risk assessment review... determined these proposed emission limits pose no appreciable increase in potential risk to the surrounding community."
But after the company just paid out a fine for breaking its current limits, Takasch said he's still concerned.
"If they're getting fined for it, you know there's something they're doing that's wrong that really could make people in the area here really sick," said Takasch. "A lot of times I have a hard time breathing myself. That could make it a lot, could make it worse living here, you know?"
The company explained the violation by saying "Upset conditions that are outside of our control occur, which sometimes lead to an environmental exceedance."
Flynn said he hopes the NJDEP takes that recent violation into account before approving the new permit request.
"Their track record, I hope the DEP takes a long look at that," said Flynn.
The NJDEP tells us it is still reviewing the proposed emission limit increase at this time.