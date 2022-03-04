PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - We're hearing from some New Jersey residents who were notified that their tap water may have lead in it.
The state required those letters be sent out starting last week, and we've learned several of the affected homes are in Phillipsburg. We stopped by Jo's Barber Shop on South Main Street Owner Jo Willis said she just got one of the letters in the mail last week, letting her know her business and home have galvanized pipes.
"I have kids, I have dogs that drink the tap water. Nobody's had any issues, so I was never concerned, but I definitely would like to know if it was, because I'm sure it's not good," said Willis.
According to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, it may not be good. On its website, it says in part "Galvanized lines... can contribute to lead in drinking water." It also says "Exposure to lead at any level can be associated with adverse health effects."
That's why Willis said she's going to find out exactly how much her water is affected.
"I'm going to find a way to test the water and see if we actually have an issue here," said Willis. "If we really do have a lot of lead, then sure I'm going to switch to bottled water and not drink the water, and if it's not an issue, then I'm not really worried about it."
Aqua New Jersey will be replacing the lines over the course of the next 10 years, but it will come with a rate increase for customers like Willis.
She said if it eliminates any threat of lead, she's okay with it.
"Nobody wants their bills to go up, but if it's a problem then, I mean we should have to take care of it. Like I said, I don't want my kids getting sick because of it," said Willis.
Aqua New Jersey told us it does not have any lead service lines in Phillipsburg or anywhere else, only galvanized lines that need to be replaced. It said at this time it does not know how much water rates will be going up to cover the cost of that replacement.