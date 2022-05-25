PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - School districts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are reacting to the shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Only hours after the shooting that killed 19 children Tuesday, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey tweeted his Attorney General was having more officers stationed at schools across the state. Our cameras spotted officers outside at least two school buildings in the Phillipsburg area.
In Pennsylvania, Nazareth Area Schools had officers stationed in every building, and said there would be more security at end-of-year activities. Both Allentown and Bethlehem Area Schools released statements to parents, including a video from Bethlehem Superintendent Joseph Roy.
"Today we've reminded our principals to remind their staff about our daily safety protocols for school security," said Roy in the video.
Both Allentown and Bethlehem Area Schools reminded parents of the Safe2Say tip line, a phone number to anonymously report suspicious activity.
"Most school shootings, there's something that's known in advance. Something the shooter says, does, something that gives away a hint at plans or raises a concern," said Roy in the video.
According to the Safe2Say website, 80% of school shooters told someone their plans beforehand, and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas said the Uvalde shooter was no different, posting his plans on Facebook.
"The first post was to the point of, he said, 'I'm going to shoot my grandmother.' The second post was, 'I shot my grandmother.' The third post, maybe less than 15 minutes before arriving at the school was, 'I'm going to shoot an elementary school,'" said Gov. Abbott in a press conference.
In the wake of the shooting, both Gov. Phil Murphy and Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania called for tighter gun laws, something that appears unlikely in the short term with a bill banning assault rifles in Pennsylvania failing to pass the House Wednesday.