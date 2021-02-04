PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - St. Luke's University Health Network said it needs New Jersey to direct more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to Warren County.
In a letter obtained by 69 News, Warren Campus President Scott Wolfe tells Governor Murphy that the hospital may need to close its COVID clinic due to lack of supplies. Wolfe said St. Luke's Warren, which is in Phillipsburg, hasn't received any new initial vaccine doses since Jan. 20 and no booster doses since Jan. 25.
The letter states St. Luke's Warren County campus recently expanded its vaccine clinic to accommodate up to 250 shots per day and as of Wednesday, had administered over 1,300 Moderna vaccines.
James Kern III, chair of the Warren County Commissioners, said the commissioners are working with state lawmakers to get more vaccines to northwestern New Jersey.
In December, the commissioners sent a letter to the department of health asking that the area receive a fair number of COVID doses, noting that St. Luke's Warren had had a hard time obtaining COVID treatment medications.
"St. Luke's has been nothing but an advocate for Warren County, so we want to make sure that they in fact are getting the vaccine as soon as possible," Kern said.
Phillipsburg town officials said the lack of vaccine has been frustrating for vulnerable residents still waiting to be vaccinated.
"Phillipsburg is the biggest town in Warren County and right now, especially with this weather outside, it's important to have something close. We don't want our elderly traveling in conditions like this," said Frank McVey, town council vice-president.
A spokesperson for Governor Murphy said the vaccines are in short supply but the federal government has increased allocations and wrote in a statement "Warren County, as all other counties in the state, will receive supplies based on availability and an allocation framework that balances efficiency and equity."