A hearing is being held Thursday to look into the culture and environment of the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Hunterdon County.
New Jersey's only women's prison has a troubled history of abuse.
"No sentence includes abuse or rape regardless of the crime they were sentenced to," said NJ Asm. Raj Mukherji.
The joint hearing with the Assembly Judiciary Committee and Assembly Women and Children Committee comes a year after a Department of Justice report said prisoners' constitutional rights have been violated.
The report said that for years, inmates have been regularly sexually assaulted by guards.
New Jersey's attorney general also launched an investigation into the facility.
Currently, four correctional officers have been charged for alleged abuse stemming from a January 11th incident, where a prisoner said she was beaten by officers.
"This hearing will help us determine what changes need to be made on behalf of women in this facility," said NJ Asm. Gabriela Mosquera.
