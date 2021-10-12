WHITE TWP., N.J. – Frustrations are mounting in White Township, as it's been more than two years since Jaindl Land Co. first proposed to build a warehouse along Route 519, and conceptual plans have yet to be presented.
Now, some members of the White Township Planning Board and residents alike are questioning when the plans will finally be revealed for the proposed 800,000-square-foot high cube warehouse development.
"My frustration is usually we go through engineering first so that we can nail down exactly what the site is going to look like," said planning board Chairman Tim Matthews.
According to Jaindl attorney Anthony Sposaro, engineering plans for the project have yet to be formally submitted due to new revisions required by the Department of Environmental Protection for stormwater regulations.
"Plans were compliant with the existing regulations at the time of submission," Sposaro said. "But we were faced with having to revise those plans. We are disappointed that we've not been able to move this application more expeditiously."
The hope is to have a civil engineer from Finelli Consulting Engineers Inc. provide testimony at the Dec. 14 board meeting, he added.
On Tuesday, the White Township Planning Board heard testimony from Lee Huang, an economist for Jaindl.
According to Huang, the warehouse and office is estimated to provide some 1,500 new jobs; generate $97,000 in annual property tax revenues; and cost the township $70,000 in expenditures annually.
"A whopping 1.3% increase in our revenue. Big deal," said resident Ray Eckland. "Why do we need these warehouses? I don't understand why we need these warehouses."
The impact on the education system in town would be nominal, Huang said, with about 80 households and 35-37 new students likely to enter the school district. That would add up to about $7,000 on average, per child, in additional costs.
Residents questioned the validity of the figures collected.
Chris Amato, who grew up in White Township but currently lives in Walnutport, Pennsylvania, disagreed with the student enrollment and cost figures. He said the district is expecting some 160 students at an average cost of about $20,000 per student with the addition of a warehouse of that size.