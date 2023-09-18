HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Judy Stone thought she was just coming to pick up her son on a chilly rainy day. Instead, she found a warm reception.

"I was surprised, shocked, couldn't believe it. I'm happy," Stone said.

Dozens of people came out to thank her for being one of Hackettstown's longest running public servants, helping kids cross the street safely at an intersection for 42 years.

"She was a crossing guard when I was in school, and her children and everything, she was off doing the crossing guard for so many years. It was just a small token of the town's appreciation to at least dedicate the corner she's been at for so many years in her honor," said Lt. Darren Tynan with the Hackettstown Police Department.

Stone says serving families from one generation to the next is why she's done it for so long.

"It just was rewarding to see the kids from when I first started. Now I'm crossing, I was crossing their kids," Stone said.

It's a service she provided for decades, even on a rainy day like Monday. It's something this town wants her to know is appreciated.

"Everybody made it a point to be here, which is really extra special, and a testament to mom's dedication," said Stone's daughter Teri Cichler.

That dedication will be honored permanently on West Plane Street. A new sign was added with a big reveal.

"Judy Stone Way forever," Tynan said.

We asked Stone how she felt about seeing her name at the corner where she kept kids safe for decades.

"I'm a little bit overwhelmed," she said. "But yeah, it's nice. It'll be nice to come by and see it."

People can see a symbol of dedication for the next generation of crossing guards to live up to.