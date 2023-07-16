TRENTON, N.J. - A stretch of Route 46 in Warren County, New Jersey is closed Sunday after a landslide.

Route 46 is closed in both directions between Route 94/Portland-Columbia Toll Bridge and Manunka Chunk Road/Upper Serapta Road following a landslide east of CR 609/Ramseyburg Road in Knowlton, Warren County, according to a news release from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The roadway was closed at approximately 8:30 a.m. Sunday following a landslide that resulted in soil, stones, and trees covering Route 46 east of CR 609/Ramseyburg Road in Knowlton, according to the news release.

Work to remove the debris and repair any damage to the roadway is ongoing. Route 46 is expected to reopen Sunday night.

The following detour is in place:

Route 46 eastbound detour:

Traffic wishing to use Route 46 eastbound will be directed to use I-80 eastbound

Route 46 westbound detour:

Traffic on Route 46 westbound will be directed to turn right on CR 519/Hope Bridgeville Road

Follow Hope Bridgeville though the town of Hope

Take the ramp to I-80 westbound

NJDOT says the precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors.