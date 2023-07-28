TRENTON, N.J. - Route 46 is expected to reopen in both directions on Sunday, July 30 at 6 a.m. following major cleanup, berm repairs, drainage improvements, and slope stabilization following a landslide in Knowlton and White, Warren County, according to a news release from the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

The roadway was closed on Sunday morning, July 16 following torrential downpours. A flooded stream in the Beaver Brook Wildlife Management Area breeched a natural berm resulting in water and debris flowing down the side of the mountain and onto approximately a half-mile of Route 46 between Manunka Chunk Road/Upper Serapta Road and CR 519/Hope Bridgeville Road in Knowlton, according to NJDOT.

NJDOT said it took immediate action to redirect the flow of water down Brookside Avenue to protect adjacent property owners from further damage. In addition, unstable trees were removed from the mountainside and debris removal began.

Before NJDOT could reopen Route 46, repairs needed to be made to the berm to stop the water from flowing down the mountain onto the roadway, according to the news release. To do so, the Department said it had to build a road – approximately one mile in length – leading to the access point of the natural berm. This required coordination with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP), which owns the property.

Once access was established, NJDOT said crews built gabion baskets filled with stone and set several layers to build a dam to stabilize the berm to stop the flow of water.

In addition, NJDOT said it removed and replaced an existing deteriorated corrugated metal pipe with a new 36-inch High Density Polyehtylene (HDPE) pipe, repaired and cleaned inlets and culverts, replaced guiderail, and removed more than 130 truckloads of debris totaling more than 2,600 tons of material.