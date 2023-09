HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A student at Centenary University in Hackettstown is the recipient of a prestigious new scholarship.

Centenary President Dale Caldwell surprised Litzy Diez, of Perth Amboy, with the news, surrounded by her family.

The Bissett - Hill Scholarship goes to a student dedicated to improving race relations.

It covers the full cost of attendance at Centenary, including tuition and fees, room and board, books, and other expenses.