HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. -- Students pursuing a career in race relations can get a full ride to Centenary University in Hackettstown, New Jersey. Applications are now open for the Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship.

"We can sit in silos, but we really need to be able to bring communities together to be able to make community strides," said Devon Vialva, assistant dean of Diversity and Inclusion at Centenary University.

In an effort to do that, Centenary University is looking for the second recipient of its full scholarship for students dedicated to careers that improve race relations.

"Throughout the country or throughout our immediate area," said Vialva.

The Grace Y. Bissett and Louise Monez Hill Scholarship fund was established through an estate gift from Centenary alumna Hill, whose aunt, Bissett, made her education possible.

"What it really comes down to is just awareness, having a student be able to make connections to the community themselves, as well as being able to make connections to students," said Vialva. "Quite often, we share things as professionals with young people. But it's different when it comes from someone who looks and sounds like that."

The first recipient, last year, was Zaria Moore.

"What she's been able to do as far as participation in conversations about colorism and the differences of different cultures and identities....so far, it's been amazing, and the response has been different too," said Vialva.

The plan is to give one scholarship out each year.

"If we have a collective group of students who are really striving to make a difference, I think that we would really make an impact in the Hackettstown area," said Vialva.

Finalists get interviewed by the scholarship committee.

Applications are due by April 1.