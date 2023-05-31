A Democrat is hoping to unseat the Republican incumbent in one of New Jersey's congressional districts.

Sue Altman announced Wednesday she is running for the newly-redrawn NJ-7, which consists of all of Hunterdon and Warren counties, and parts of Morris, Somerset and Union counties.

She'll be running in the Democratic primary for the 2024 general election, a year and a half away.

The seat is currently held by Tom Kean Jr., who won a close race in 2022 against two-term Rep. Tom Malinowski.

Altman says she will fight rising costs and high taxes, and will fight for abortion rights and against gun violence.

The Lambertville resident grew up in Clinton, and for the last few years has served as executive director of the New Jersey Working Families Alliance.