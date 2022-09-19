PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Sullivan's on the Main, a Phillipsburg destination for 22 years, has been sold, according to the restaurant's social media.

"We had to make a decision and had to do what was best for our family, our health, and our family business," the restaurant said on Facebook.

Mack and Willie Sullivan both suffered from COVID-19, according to earlier posts. The restaurant at 371 S. Main Street has been closed because of lockdowns and then the owner's illness.

"We will miss your great food and good service," a customer wrote.

"Going to Sullivan's was like going to dinner with our family," posted another.

The social media post did not identify the buyer or plans for the business.

"We have met many friends and have made a large extension of our family," Sullivan's on the Main's post said. "We have enjoyed serving the generations of your families. We thank you for allowing us to share special events with you, such as holidays, weddings, birthdays, retirements, family gatherings, the list goes on."

Gift certificates can be redeemed through Oct. 17, according to the post. See the restaurant's social media for details.

Sullivan's provided casual dining in a family atmosphere, according to its website. The menu included club sandwiches, salads, Italian entrees, American fare and burgers, including the Sullivan Burger: 10-ounce burger topped with shaved hot corn beef, coleslaw, melted Swiss cheese, on a toasted hard roll brushed with 1000 Island Dressing.