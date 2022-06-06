Vehicle crashes into porch in Phillipsburg

Courtesy Town of Phillipsburg Facebook page

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A porch was heavily damaged after an SUV crashed into it in Phillipsburg, New Jersey Monday.

The crash happened on the 600 block of South Main Street.

No word on any injuries in the crash, or what may have led up to it.

