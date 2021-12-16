WASHINGTON, N.J. – T-Mobile has picked 25 small towns across the country as recipients of its next round of Hometown Grants. Among them is Washington, New Jersey.
The $50,000 grant will allow Warren County Habitat for Humanity to finish its community center in Washington. The company presented a check to the nonprofit Thursday.
"This is really, from our understanding of working with Habitat international and locally, the first Habitat-built and -run community center," said Ben Eskow, executive director at Warren County Habitat for Humanity.
The center is set to open next year.
"We're going to be partnering together with youth, seniors and veterans, predominantly," said Eskow. "There's going to be everything from battle of the bands, performing arts. There's going to be financial workshops, literacy, budgeting, tax help."
The goal is to create a safe, productive space for various nonprofits, agencies and companies to use.
The building was donated to the organization in 2005, but besides being used for offices, the space had gone unused since because it needed major renovations.
Most funds Habitat receives go toward what the organization is known for — repairing and building homes for those in need.
"Back in 2004, I helped the one family move in," said Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni, who was at Thursday's ceremony. "They're still there today. They've made a positive impact in the other areas of the town."
Those traditional services will continue as Habitat expands.
"We were talking about doing a makerspace and some more hands-on workshop-type space, maybe in the basement," said Eskow. "Upstairs, we're looking at a potential computer lab for students and after school programs."
In addition to the center opening, Warren County Habitat for Humanity is working on building four homes in 2022.
T-Mobile has committed up to $25 million over five years as part of its Hometown Grant Program to support small towns across America by funding community projects.