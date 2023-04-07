LAMBERTVILLE, N.J. - A man in Hunterdon County, New Jersey has been accused of possessing child pornography.

Richard Carmosino, 70, of Lambertville, was arrested Thursday after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Forensic Services Unit, according to a news release from the prosecutor's office.

Carmosino is the tax assessor in Lambertville, but the incident is not connected to Carmosino’s employment, the prosecutor's office said.

Carmosino was charged with one count of third-degree possession of child pornography.

Carmosino is in the Warren County Jail pending his first court appearance.