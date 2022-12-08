HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — A fan of Berks County-born pop star Taylor Swift is out $1,500 after getting scammed trying to buy concert tickets, according to the Hackettstown Police Department.

Police said they were contacted by a Hackettstown woman about the scam.

After some investigation, police said the woman was part of an online Facebook group, and a member of the group posted that the person had Taylor Swift concert tickets for sale.

That person then told the woman to send a text message for more information, which she did, and the person provided an email address to send the $1,480 through Zelle to obtain the tickets.

After the victim sent the money, the seller attempted to get more money from the victim, which the woman again sent, the police said.

When the woman didn't get the tickets, she figured out she got scammed.

Here are some ways to avoid such scams, per the police:

· Research companies - If purchasing from a ticket reseller or event organizer, research them first. Avoid purchasing tickets from individuals who post on Craigslist or other online marketplaces.

· Too good to be true - Be wary of deals that seem too good to be true and be cautious of enticing offers that are significantly less than the going rate.

· Use official websites - When possible, use official band websites to purchase merchandise and authorized ticket brokers

· Never use online payment methods, prepaid debit cards, or gift cards as payment - These forms of payment are often requested by scammers and once the money is gone, there is little recourse to get funds back. Opt to use a credit card on a secure website (look for HTTPS) as a payment method.

Report scams to the Federal Trade Commission and the Better Business Bureau.