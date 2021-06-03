PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Yvette Brown loves a good cup of tea.
"It started with my mother. My mother was definitely like an herbalist in her own right," Yvette said.
And after years of planning she decided to turn her love into a business.
"We actually stumbled upon Phillipsburg one summer day and we were just walking up the block and I really just loved the area," Yvette said.
Situated right on Main Street, Tshikovi Tea House opened in December.
Yvette and her husband, Sina-ta, run the business together.
"It took a lot of work. It took a lot of work. Day's. Nights. Months," Sina-ta said.
Each tea blend has a special meaning.
"I've named all of my teas after prominent Black women and people close to me. So I have a tea - for instance - Sarah's that's for Sarah Breedlove Walker - who is Madam C. J. Walker. She was the first female millionaire. Black female millionaire," Yvette said.
"We have one named after my daughter, who is a two-year-old ball of energy. So it's our energy tea."
You can also get customized blends, and have a private tea tasting in store.
So far, they say the response has been overwhelming.
"It has done way better than I ever expected so fast," Sina-ta said.
"It's like showing the world your baby and for people to accept it and love it and really just fully enjoy it and have people relate to different pieces of it. It's amazing," Yvette said.