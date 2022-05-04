PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - What's being considered one of the strictest, if not the strictest plastic bag ban in the nation, went into effect in New Jersey Wednesday. People now need to bring their own bags, or pay for reusable ones, to go shopping or pick up food.
First, it was plastic straws, and now it's plastic bags and foam takeout containers. The ban is part of the Garden State's efforts to get greener.
Infamous plastic bag stashes will soon be dwindling in New Jersey.
"Even in my house, I've got balls of them under the sink that I try to reuse and save, but it's still it's too many," said Yanni Tasevski of Stewartsville. "You don't need that many."
The state agrees plastic is no longer fantastic.
Single-use plastic bags and foam food service products, like takeout containers, have been banned. Smaller businesses, with less than 25,00 square feet of space, are allowed to provide or sell single-use paper bags, but larger stores can only offer reusable options.
"It's not too much trouble to get a couple of cloth bags and bag it yourself," said Tasevski. "Anything to help the environment."
"At least these bags don't rip," said Kelly Bochini of Alpha. "The plastic rips. I'm okay with the change."
"I think it's a good thing," said Tom Dialfonso of Phillipsburg.
Trips from grocery stores to cars look a little different. Some came prepared Wednesday. Others skipped bags completely, or paid to add to their reusable collection.
"Going to take a little while to get used to," said Dialfonso. "I forgot my bags at home today. I had to buy some more."
"There's a lot of plastic bags I see flying all over the roads," said Jackie Ramirez of Phillipsburg. " We have to do our part. We have to keep our earth clean."
Still, not everyone is on board.
"It's ridiculous," said Peggy Hissom of Oxford. "I think it's going to be harder on our seniors and even the ones who are handicapped. I don't know what they were thinking of."
Freebies help ease the transition.
"Wawa has 272 stores in New Jersey," said Celsea Kechely, the general manager of a Wawa in Phillipsburg. "We're handing out 1,000 bags at each location to support our communities and embrace the change."
The bag ban was signed into law in November of 2020, giving businesses 18 months to prepare. They could be fined up to $5,000 per day for repeated violations.
Some customers have been ready for months.
"People have been using their own bags or buying the ones that the store offers so they don't have to deal with the plastic," said Tasevski.
"Our customers have been very enthusiastic to the change," said Kechely. "It's great for the environment. A lot of them have already supported the change by bringing in their bags ahead of time."
"I hear other people say it's ridiculous, and then I hear some people, they like it," said Hissim.
In November of 2021, New Jersey started requiring companies to only give out plastic straws upon the request of customers.