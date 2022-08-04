CLINTON, N.J. - We first checked in with small business owner turned movie director, script and soundtrack writer Mark Zhutianli back in October of 2021 when he working on his first full-length movie.

That labor of love has paid off. "The Haunting on The River" is now complete.

The movie, a combination of love and suspense, was shot all throughout the town, particularly at the famous Red Mill landmark.

And it stars, well, everyone in town.

"We have so many talented people in town and supported by our town government and our mayor and all out departments. Our fire department, police department, the EMT, you name it," Zhutianli said.

You can see police get into character. Clinton's mayor even played Zombie. All involved are volunteers.

The movie is about a young girl lured to the river. She and her friends are all drawn to the new guy in town.

But, mysteries surround him, just as a ghost starts terrorizing the town.

The movie is described as heart racing and fun.

The cast and crew will have their own private viewing on August 25.

It then opens to the public the weekend of the 26th at the Red Mill. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite.com.