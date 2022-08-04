CLINTON, N.J. - We first checked in with small business owner turned movie director, script and soundtrack writer Mark Zhutianli back in October of 2021 when he working on his first full-length movie.

That labor of love has paid off. "The Haunting on The River" is now complete.

The movie, a combination of love and suspense, was shot all throughout the town, particularly at the famous Red Mill landmark.

And it stars, well, everyone in town.

"We have so many talented people in town and supported by our town government and our mayor and all out departments. Our fire department, police department, the EMT, you name it," Zhutianli said.

You can see police get into character. Clinton's mayor even played Zombie. All involved are volunteers.

The movie is about a young girl lured to the river. She and her friends are all drawn to the new guy in town.

But, mysteries surround him, just as a ghost starts terrorizing the town.

The movie is described as heart racing and fun.

The cast and crew will have their own private viewing on August 25.

It then opens to the public the weekend of the 26th at the Red Mill. Tickets can be found on Eventbrite.com.

COMING Monday: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.