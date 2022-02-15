PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Warren County Community College's drone program is taking off. It's working with an internationally acclaimed aeronautical university to help get students into the expanding field of robotics.
The sky's the limit for Warren County Community College's drone program.
"This drone can actually map bodies of water," said Peter Miller, who runs the drone lab and is an unmanned aircraft systems specialist and a remote pilot instructor.
Students and staff work with drones that measure the health of plants, others that do ground searches with thermal cameras and some that are key to construction or environmental studies.
"Just seeing the new different things that they can do as the technology progresses...it's amazing," said Amanda Moberg, a Warren County Community College student from Phillipsburg.
"They come in thinking they're going to be real estate photographers and they leave wanting to make 3D models of buildings and do mapping," said Miller.
There are more than 50 drones in the college's lab. Among them: a popular one known as SPOT, which has several cameras enabling 360-degree vision. The machine knows how to avoid obstacles, so it's often used to go into areas that may be unsafe.
SPOT is one of the robots students are bringing down to Florida to research Burmese pythons and their impact on the Everglades.
"Work with people that are already working in the industry, hopefully make some connections," said Edward Beckendorf, a Warren County Community College student from Phillipsburg.
It's all possible because of the college's new partnership with what's known as the world's leading aviation school: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
"I already applied to Embry-Riddle," said Beckendorf. "I hopefully will be starting in the fall."
Beckendorf and Moberg would both like to transfer there.
They'll learn online, and from an Embry-Riddle drone professor headed to New Jersey.
"We'll have an instructor here, and that'll be nice that we don't have to leave our homestead, Warren County," said Moberg.
Dr. William Austin, who is both the community college's president and the drone program's chief pilot, says it's all about preparing students for a robotic revolution.
"The meaningful work for us as humans will be working side by side with these machines, working on these machines, and ensuring they function properly and reprogramming them," said Austin.
This fall, the drone lab is moving into a new 6,000-square-foot space on the other side of the Phillipsburg campus building. The expansion will allow more students to launch their careers.