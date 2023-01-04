LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - Police say thieves stole more than $8,000 total from three businesses in a New Jersey strip mall.

They say two men broke into Good Guy Vapes, Italy Restaurant and Pizza and No. 1 China Restaurant on Strykers Road in Lopatcong Township.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Dec. 29.

Police say the suspects got in by prying open the businesses' back doors.

They say surveillance video showed them parking a silver Chevy SUV with Delaware license plate PC136859.

Anyone with information should call Lopatcong police at 908-835-2211.