UNION TWP., N.J. - A third lawsuit has been filed regarding the reported assaults last January at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility. So far, 15 people have been criminally charged for the incidents at the women's prison in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.
It's been just over a year since inmates at New Jersey's women's prison were allegedly assaulted by corrections officers, yet so many questions remain.
"Was the appropriate medical and mental health treatment offered to the victims?" asked attorney James Durgana.
Durgana tells WFMZ many of those inmates remain at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility in Union Township.
He says cell extractions were used to disguise brutal, graphic physical and sexual assaults of women. Some were handcuffed even though they weren't resisting.
His client Ajila Nelson's arm was fractured.
Durgana says this lawsuit isn't just about money or the admission of guilt.
"We want to uncover the truth as to how a violent and inhumane assault like this actually happened in the first place," said Durgana.
The latest lawsuit comes as Gov. Phil Murphy nominated the Department of Correction's acting commissioner Victoria Kuhn for the permanent job. Former Commissioner Marcus Hicks resigned months ago.
Last summer, Murphy said he'd close Edna Mahan Correctional Facility. In December, the state said it was hiring a world-renowned consultant to help with the relocation of the facility.
WFMZ requested an interview Monday about these plans, steps being taken to protect inmates, and the lawsuit. The Department of Corrections told us it doesn't comment on active litigation and said no one was available.
"While changing the name and moving the institution may be good for Google purposes, what we're really looking for is meaningful change," said Durgana.
Durgana says that includes looking at the ratio of female to male corrections officers, their training and supervision.