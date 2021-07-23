READINGTON, N.J. - You know what I love about festivals? The people you run into.
Guys like Don Sapio, of Parsippany, New Jersey. He's been to the New Jersey Lottery Festival of Ballooning around 20 times.
And he always gets a fried turkey leg.
Attendee Edwin Perez also loves the turkey legs.
"The turkey legs are juicy. it's really, really tasty," Perez said.
People were thrilled to be out in Readington on a beautiful Friday afternoon.
"Lot of good food, different rides," said attendee Nelson Amaya.
"I'm not a roller coaster fan, but that looks like something I need to hop on," said Sophie Adeyemo, of North Arlington, New Jersey.
"I love it, it's a nice day out, its fresh, it's family oriented," Sapio said.
Of course, the real stars of the show are the hot air balloons.
It is, after all, a ballooning festival.
"I'm hoping I can make my way onto one, you know, going wherever the wind takes me. I'm excited to at least see them if not go on them," Adeyemo said.
Tickets and information are available now at www.balloonfestival.com.
The festival runs through Sunday.