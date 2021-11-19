BELVIDERE, N.J. - Thirty years, hundreds of investigators, and thousands of tips have all led to the identification of one victim.
"Her name was Wendy Louise Baker," Warren County, New Jersey Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer announced Friday in Belvidere.
Wendy Baker was born in Chester County, Pennsylvania, and spent much of her life in Coatesville. She also lived in California and Florida, but she was last seen alive in Pennsylvania.
She was found by hunters in Knowlton Township, New Jersey in 1991. Her body was too decomposed to determine a cause of death, but police knew it was a homicide.
Instead of Jane Doe, Wendy Baker was known as "Tiger Lady," because of the tattoo on her calf.
"Detectives at that time...were traveling across the country to every tattoo convention possible," said Det. Sgt. Rick Kuhrt of the New Jersey State Police.
Tiger Lady sparked national attention. Tips that fell flat actually helped capture serial killer Joel Rifkin.
Finally, after patience, dedication, and many advancements in technology, this cold case turned flaming hot.
"A tiny amount of autosomal DNA was successfully taken from the bone sample and turned into a digital kit," said Allison Ryall of Bode Technology.
"Our Tiger Lady's genealogy profile was uploaded into the genealogy website and immediately had a hit on a relative," said Det. Sgt. Rick Kuhrt of the New Jersey State Police.
That relative was her uncle Desi Baker.
"It was just shock," said Desi Baker. "It's like my stomach just dropped out."
Wendy Baker's parents have been dead for years, and her extended family is huge. She had 16 aunts and uncles on her dad's side, alone.
They just thought she had run away young and continued life out of state.
"I loved her," said Desi Baker. "She was really just a nice, young woman."
"We just never knew," said Cindy Baker Peterson, Wendy Baker's cousin.
Desi Baker described Wendy Baker as outgoing, but quiet.
"We always thought she was alive," said Desi Baker. "It's not something that happens. People don't just, to me, get murdered. You see it on TV. I don't see it in my life, and now I do, and it's just shock."
"She deserves to have peace, go in peace, rest in peace," said Cindy Baker Peterson. "So thankful there's people that care and didn't give up and opened up those cold cases."
"We're here today to give the family some type of closure," said Lt. Col. Fritz Frage of the New Jersey State Police.
"We're able to give her the dignity, and her family the dignity that they deserve in being identified," said Pfeiffer.
New Jersey State Police, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, Bode Technology, the Center for Human Identification and the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children were among the agencies involved.
"Without each and every person's work on this case, the identification would not be possible," said Pfeiffer.
Still, the work doesn't end here. Now police are collecting more tips to track down who killed Wendy Baker.
"If anybody knows anything, please, please come forward," said Cindy Baker Peterson.
Investigators will soon be turning over Wendy Baker's remains to her family, so after all this time, they can hold a proper funeral and say goodbye.