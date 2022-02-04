FLEMINGTON, N.J. - The winter games in Beijing are being watched especially closely by one tight-knit community in New Jersey who has one of their own competing in the Olympics.
“She started skating when she was four; in-line skating at the local rink,” Roger Goetz tells 69 News during a watch party at the Lone Eagle Brewing Company in Flemington.
Dozens of people came out to support and celebrate Olympic speed skater Kimi Goetz. Goetz has been in China for a week after qualifying for the Olympics back in January.
“That was the one of the best nights of my life,” Linda Goetz, Kimi’s Mom, tells 69 News.
The 27-year-old Olympic athlete has been competing since she was eight. After winning a world championship in in-line speed skating in 2010, she began competing in ice speed-skating and moved to Salt Lake to make a run at the Olympics.
“Competed in the Sochi time trials for 2014,” Roger, her Dad, notes.
Despite placing fifth in the nation in only her second official ice meet, she didn’t make the Olympic team in 2014. She fell short again in 2018 after suffering a concussion during Olympic trials. Her parents say her determination to be an Olympian is an inspiration.
“It’s intense. Six days a week, multiple times a day but, she loves it,” Linda says.
Goetz’s first event in the Winter Games will be Feb. 13.
“I told her just skate your heart out like you always do. There’s no words. I’m so incredibly proud of her,” Linda Goetz says.