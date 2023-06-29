LOPATCONG TWP., N.J. - A small Phillipsburg-area landmark is available, according to a real estate listing.

Toby's Cup, a 595-square-foot hot dog shack that started as a cart in Phillipsburg about 80 years ago, is part of $859,000 in property offered on Route 22. Toby's address is 857 Memorial Parkway, Lopatcong Township.

Toby's served hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and more to generations of Phillipsburg-area residents and was a popular stop for Lafayette College students.

In 2020, njlive.com ranked it the ninth-best hot dog stop in New Jersey, with Rutt's Hutt in Clifton, Passaic County, as No. 1.

Toby's has been closed for more than a year. In 2022, a sign outside the Warren County business said renovations were being done to the small building in preparation for an August reopening that did not happen.

The ad touts the location, "directly across the street from the new 3.5 million square foot industrial park."

The available real estate, in three separate parcels, includes Toby's, a 2,308-square-foot office building and other structures on 0.63 acres. The property has 250 feet of roadside frontage and is a potential redevelopment site, according to the ad.