Toby's Cup, the hot dog stand along Route 22, is due to reopen Aug. 13, according to a sign at the Lopatcong Township fixture.
The stand is being renovated, according to a sign at Toby's. 69 News has contacted ownership for additional details.
Toby's opened in the 1940s. It started as a hot-dog cart in Phillipsburg, according to its website, before moving to its permanent location. The current owner is Dan Risis, who also owns The Phillipsburg Antique Mall at 340 Fleming Drive.
Toby's has served hot dogs, hamburgers, ice cream and more to generations of Warren County residents and it has been a popular stop for Lafayette College students for decades. In a 2020 njlive.com story, Toby's was ranked 9th-best hot dog joint in New Jersey, although the story noted that the shack "looks more like a carnival fun house than a hot dog stand."
The nature of renovations at Toby's was not evident from outside the store at 857 Memorial Parkway (Route 22). 69 News will seek more details on the grand re-opening of The Cup, which is due in 33 days.