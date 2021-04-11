Starting Sunday, it's going to be more expensive to cross several bridges from New Jersey into Pennsylvania.
The toll hikes were approved by the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission last month and are the first hike in a decade.
For the last 10 years, tolls cost drivers $1.00 when paying with both cash and using E-ZPass.
The new rates will have E-ZPass customers paying $1.25 and cash customers paying $3.00.
Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission officials say the increase is necessary, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission says the revenue has not recovered from people working from home, traveling less, and skipping vacations.
Opponents worry the toll hike will cause more congestion on free bridges, adding more pollution and greater stress on those structures.