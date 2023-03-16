PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - When New Jersey Congressman Tom Kean Jr. won District 7 over Tom Malinowski, the incumbent told us he wasn't done with public service. Malinowski is now shifting his focus to public education.

"A lot of parents in my old congressional district feel like the schools are under attack right now from the small, right-wing radical groups that are trying to ban books, that are trying to drive teachers out of school districts, that are trying to impose their views," said Malinowski.

Malinowski and his supporters have formed what he calls a non-partisan political action committee: Districts for Democracy.

"We will work with folks who are interested in running for school board and for local office," said Malinowski. "I don't care if they're Republicans or Democrats. I just care if they support our public schools."

The New Jersey Project, which doesn't identify as a partisan group either, is all about parent power. It's not on board with Malinowski's new mission.

"What he has to realize is that he's just waged war on moderate parents," said Nik Stouffer of the New Jersey Project.

"Everybody agrees the parents should be able to decide on their kids' education," said Malinowski. "But I think it's gone way too far."

Books about the Civil War, Jackie Robinson overcoming discrimination, and gay parents are among those Malinowski says should stay in schools.

"No one has a problem in New Jersey with saying that Sally has two daddies. They want to make it into that everybody's homophobic. That's not true. You are exposing kids, and you're sexualizing children and we don't want that as parents," said Stouffer. "I don't think that you need to be a conservative to not want your children to have access to porn and erotica within their school."

Malinowski says some districts are one to two election cycles away from extremists getting the majority on school boards, which he believes will force teachers and administrators out, make recruitment more difficult, and prompt lawsuits, costing taxpayers money.