TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal can order the release of police disciplinary files, with some restrictions.
The decision issued Monday upheld a state appellate court ruling issued last October. That panel ruled unanimously that Grewal has the authority to release the files and rejected arguments by police and troopers unions that sought to block the releases.
The Supreme Court ruling permits the release of discipline that has occurred since Grewal’s directives were issued. But officers who were disciplined before that and were promised their names would not be released can ask a judge to block the public disclosure.