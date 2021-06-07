gavel

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The New Jersey Supreme Court has ruled that state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal can order the release of police disciplinary files, with some restrictions.

The decision issued Monday upheld a state appellate court ruling issued last October. That panel ruled unanimously that Grewal has the authority to release the files and rejected arguments by police and troopers unions that sought to block the releases.

The Supreme Court ruling permits the release of discipline that has occurred since Grewal’s directives were issued. But officers who were disciplined before that and were promised their names would not be released can ask a judge to block the public disclosure.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.