MILFORD, N.J. -- It was a frightening scene in Hunterdon County, New Jersey Sunday afternoon.
A tractor trailer barely missed slamming into a home as it rolled off of a highway. The truck then burst into flames, killing the driver.
The crash happened around 2 p.m. in in Milford Borough at the intersection of Route 519 and Route 619.
State Police said the the truck was heading down a hill, went through a stop sign and then hit the guard rail, a utility pole, a deck, and a tree. The truck missed a home by just feet.
Police said the driver, 33-year-old Michael Shorter of Georgia, died at the scene.
The intersection was shut down for seven hours.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.