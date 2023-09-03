HARDWICK TWP., N.J. — A tractor-trailer fire closed Interstate 80 West near the Pennsylvania-New Jersey state line on Sunday afternoon.

According to the "Pocono's Traffic Alerts & Incidents" Facebook page, the fire occurred around 12:35 p.m. near Mile Marker 0.1 of I-80 West. That's in Hardwick Township, Warren County.

Crews from Warren County, New Jersey, and Monroe County, Pennsylvania responded to the fire.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, New Jersey State Police said the fire had been put out and cleanup operations were underway.

One westbound lane of I-80 West is currently open in the area, police said.