Tractor trailer rolls on top of two vehicles on Route 22

POHATCONG TWP., Nj - A four vehicle accident caused some frightening moments for drivers in Pohatcong Township.

The call came in just before 1 p.m. Monday for an accident at the intersection of Route 22 at St. James Avenue.

According to emergency dispatchers. a tractor trailer heading westbound got cut off at the intersection and swerved to avoid a collision.

The trailer rolled on top of two nearby vehicles and struck a third.

Officials say no one was seriously injured.

Traffic in the area was still tied up as of 3 p.m.