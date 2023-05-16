HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - Police in Hackettstown, New Jersey, are warning drivers of traffic changes ahead of a festival on Saturday.

Maifest and International Day is set for May 20 from 12-5 p.m.

Two roads will be closed with no parking allowed from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. that day:

1. Valentine St between Route 46 (Main St) and Washington St.

2. Grand Ave between Route 46 (Main St) and Washington St.

Traffic delays are expected in the area.

Any vehicles on those roads will be ticketed and towed, police said.

The event will have a variety of local vendors, including local artists, crafters, shops, eateries and breweries.