SOMERVILLE, N.J. - In the civil case against Warren County, the court is hearing from the retired trooper involved in the criminal investigation into Edward Bullock.
The late former sheriff is accused of molesting boys in county custody, and the county is accused of turning a blind eye. The case has seen nearly a decade of delays.
On Tuesday, the judge admitted evidence that the county did not want the jury to hear. The defense attorney said, “I will date the application for the mistrial later.”
The county did not want the trooper to testify about the state police report following the confession of Bullock, in which he admitted his position as sheriff enabled him to meet with young boys and engage in sexual activity with them.
The judge said that was clearly relevant information.
This civil trial, the first of multiple by reported victims, is about whether the county ignored and enabled the former sheriff to molest young boys.
On the criminal end, Bullock pleaded guilty to official misconduct in 1992 and served nine months in jail after getting caught in a state police sex sting. He died in 2015, shortly after a criminal trial for the rape of a 10-year-old boy ended in a hung jury.
Bullock told the trooper who testified Tuesday that he was inappropriate with eight minors, according to the testimony.
The defense pointed out that investigators didn't have enough evidence to pursue criminal cases for those.
"They start out with denial and then they start minimizing," said Robert Hoever, retired New Jersey state trooper, who took Bullock's confession.
The day started with another hearing. The county has been trying to block testimonies by two other alleged victims, by saying the specific abuse allegations were different, implying there may be inconsistencies and questioning whether the abuse happened.
The plaintiff has made it clear potential witnesses would show a pattern of predatory behavior that was out in the open.