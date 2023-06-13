BEDMINSTER, N.J. – He's hot on the campaign trail just hours after getting fingerprinted.
2024 Republican hopeful, Donald Trump was back in central New Jersey Tuesday night just hours after facing a federal judge in South Florida.
The former president is facing more than three dozen charges in connection with classified documents. Some of them, according to the special counsel, contain sensitive U.S. security information.
The gravity of the situation did not seem to faze "number 45." But in true Trump fashion, he did not miss the opportunity to campaign.
"I'm here, and I love you all," Trump said to supporters in front of his golf course in Bedminster. "We can take this."
It's a first for the nation, but not a first for the former president.
He was only an hour outside the Lehigh Valley Tuesday night after spending another Tuesday in front of a federal judge to be formally arraigned. This time he was in Miami after being indicted less than a week ago.
"It couldn't be more clear," Trump said Tuesday night. "They have to drop this case immediately."
In mostly unseen moments Tuesday afternoon, Trump's attorney pleaded "not guilty" for him on 37 charges related to his handling of classified documents after leaving office. Most of the chargers were related to alleged violations to the Espionage Act and refusing to return the documents.
Trump, however, invoked a different statute altogether.
"The Presidential Records Act does not confer any mandatory or even discretionary authority, or the archivist to classify records under the statute, " Trump said.
All of this happened on the eve of his birthday.
Before jetting north, he headed to a South Florida Cuban restaurant. Seemingly unphased by the gravity of the situation, he greeted supporters and gave his signature thumbs up. He was casually in campaign mode, mere minutes after leaving a courthouse facing federal charges.
Trump can still run for president while being indicted and even if he is convicted. That's because the U.S. Constitution requires only three things of candidates: They must be a natural born citizen, at least 35 years old and a resident of the U.S. for at least 14 years.