PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - In Warren County, New Jersey, two fires at two diners located just minutes from each other on Route 22 started mere hours apart. The owners tell 69 News officials told them the two fires are unrelated.

"It's like a staple of Phillipsburg," local Joel Richline said about Key City Diner.

Key City Diner on Route 22 in Lopatcong Township has been owned by the same family for 22 years.

"That would be like our late-night place to go and get food," Richline said.

Owners tell 69 News it was around 2:30 or 3 p.m. that they were changing lightbulbs inside the diner, when suddenly there was smoke. It was inside the walls, they said, so they were unable to put it out. They ran outside, called 911 and say firefighters came within minutes.

"It is kind of odd, though, two diners caught on fire," Richline said.

The fire at Key City Diner came just hours after another diner fire just about four minutes down the road. Catch 22, also on Route 22, was supposed to have its soft open the same day it caught fire.

That owner tells 69 News the fire started around 1:30 or 2 a.m. Friday. He says the fire marshal told him it was due to the old neon sign on the diner.

The owner of Catch 22 posted on Facebook that he's "heartbroken" about the fire. He tells 69 News he bought the diner so he'd have something to leave his children when he's gone.

Officials didn't respond to requests for comment.

But Lopatcong Township Fire Company #2 also posted on Facebook that they responded to the Catch 22 diner fire around 1:45 a.m. Friday and "were able to quickly extinguish the fire."

"It's upsetting, and I hope that they rebuild and come back," Richline said.

The owners of both diners tell 69 News they hope to regroup, and reopen, as soon as possible.

The owner of Catch 22 says after dealing with his own diner fire and then learning about the other diner fire, he went over to lend his support.