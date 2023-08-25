PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - U.S. Sen. Cory Booker's summer road trip through all of New Jersey's counties kicked off Friday. Among his first stops: Warren Community College's drone lab in Phillipsburg.

Students and staff involved in the college's drone program, known as Warren UAS, toured Booker through their new facility.

"We're using this guy, right here," Pete Miller, unmanned systems specialist and flight operations manager at Warren UAS, said as he showed Booker a drone.

Students are traveling the country, winning national awards, working in just about every industry, with other schools, various agencies and law enforcement and even manufacturing a drone themselves.

"Initially, I got into school," said Saad Abdelhady. "I didn't really like school, the idea of college and everything, and then I got into this program."

Now, the recent graduate works at the college.

"I love that it's all hands on. I love that you can just see things come to life from scratch," said Abdelhady.

"From our transportation issues, to our agricultural issues, to our first responders, there are so many implications for what we can do in helping with the challenges of climate change and helping to expand yields, in terms of crops," said Booker.

Warren UAS has a crop spraying drone, which is designed to be precise and helpful for smaller farms you find in New Jersey. It can spray 30 to 40 acres an hour, saving farmers a ton of time and money.

"We can tell this farmer exactly how much money he lost with drones," said Dr. William Austin, the president of Warren Community College and the chief pilot of its drone program.

Friday's event celebrated nearly $700,000 in the Senate appropriations bill, which if passed by the House, would go to the college for its Precision Agriculture Technology Project. That uses innovative tools to create sustainable and profitable farming techniques.

"That's something that I'm going to fight for. We won in the Senate. We got to win in the House now," said Booker.